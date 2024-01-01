Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Mountain Top

Go
Mountain Top restaurants
Toast

Mountain Top restaurants that serve tacos

Main pic

 

La Napoli - 427 South Mountain BLV

427 South Mountain BLV, Mountain Top

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MED Taco Pizza$17.75
Baked with a delectable taco featuring seasoned ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and topped with fresh chopped lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes, jalapenos and drizzles of creamy ranch dressing
More about La Napoli - 427 South Mountain BLV
Item pic

 

Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant

27 S Main street, Mountain Top

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Moroccan Shrimp Taco$8.99
Shrimp marinated in cumin, garlic, and citrus then perfectly grilled and laid in a crips mazina tortilla shell. topped with sweet shredded carrot and craisin salad. We add cool tzatziki cucumber sauce, diced tomato, scallions, and feta. This dish is the perfect Mediterranean taco.
Plat Taco MYO 10ppl$55.99
Livio's MYO Taco$8.99
Chicken or Beef Served with Lettuce, Salsa and Cheese on Side
More about Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Mountain Top

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Calamari

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Mountain Top to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Wilkes Barre

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Kingston

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Tannersville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Jermyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston