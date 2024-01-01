Tacos in Mountain Top
Mountain Top restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Napoli - 427 South Mountain BLV
La Napoli - 427 South Mountain BLV
427 South Mountain BLV, Mountain Top
|MED Taco Pizza
|$17.75
Baked with a delectable taco featuring seasoned ground beef, mozzarella cheese, and topped with fresh chopped lettuce, freshly diced tomatoes, jalapenos and drizzles of creamy ranch dressing
More about Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant
Brass Buckle Modern Mexican Restaurant
27 S Main street, Mountain Top
|Moroccan Shrimp Taco
|$8.99
Shrimp marinated in cumin, garlic, and citrus then perfectly grilled and laid in a crips mazina tortilla shell. topped with sweet shredded carrot and craisin salad. We add cool tzatziki cucumber sauce, diced tomato, scallions, and feta. This dish is the perfect Mediterranean taco.
|Plat Taco MYO 10ppl
|$55.99
|Livio's MYO Taco
|$8.99
Chicken or Beef Served with Lettuce, Salsa and Cheese on Side