Burritos in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants
Mountain View restaurants that serve burritos

Mi Pueblito lV of Mountain View

103 N Peabody Ave # A, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burrito Mi Pueblito Lunch$7.25
a Large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, beef or mixed cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese sauce and lettuce, sour cream guacamole and pico de gallo.
Rice and beans on the side.
Burrito Fajita Special$6.25
One beef or chicken fajita burrito with red sauce topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
C#7 One Beef Burrito, One Beef Taco And One Beef Enchilada$7.50
More about Mi Pueblito lV of Mountain View
Spah Grill Mountain View

408 Sylamore Ave, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$6.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo , served with hash brown
More about Spah Grill Mountain View

