Grilled chicken in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants
Toast

Mountain View restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Spah Grill Mountain View

408 Sylamore Ave, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grill Chicken Sandwich Meal$7.50
Served with a side
8Oz Grilled Chicken MEAL$10.50
(Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection)
Full Grilled Chicken Salad$7.25
(Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken
More about Spah Grill Mountain View
Consumer pic

 

The Rusty Cup Cafe

106 West Main St., Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.85
Roasted Chicken and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla grilled to perfection! Served with sour cream and our house made salsa!
Grilled Chicken Wrap$7.85
Spinach torilla, grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato and pesto dressing
More about The Rusty Cup Cafe

