Grilled chicken in Mountain View

Spah Grill Mountain View
408 Sylamore Ave, Mountain View
|Grill Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$7.50
Served with a side
|8Oz Grilled Chicken MEAL
|$10.50
(Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection)
|Full Grilled Chicken Salad
|$7.25
(Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken
The Rusty Cup Cafe
106 West Main St., Mountain View
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.85
Roasted Chicken and shredded cheese on a flour tortilla grilled to perfection! Served with sour cream and our house made salsa!
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$7.85
Spinach torilla, grilled chicken strips, lettuce, tomato and pesto dressing