Mountain View Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Ephesus image

SALADS • GYROS

Ephesus

185 Castro Street, Mountain View

Avg 3.9 (3273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HUMMUS$8.95
Cooked & mashed chickpeas blended w/ tahini, olive oil, lemon juice & touch of garlic
AVGOLEMONO (Chicken Soup),$7.95
Chicken, onion, rice, yogurt, & lemon
SALMON PLATE(Grilled)$25.95
Grilled salmon served w/ salad & rice
More about Ephesus
Oren's Hummus image

 

Oren's Hummus

126 Castro Street, Mountain View

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Herb Falafel$5.41
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
Hummus Classic$9.22
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Pita Falafel$10.82
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)
More about Oren's Hummus
Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz image

 

Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz

135 Castro Street, Mountain view

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
GYRO$13.95
GYRO PLATE (lamb & beef)$17.95
Pommes Frites (fries)$7.45
More about Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz

