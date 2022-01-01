Mountain View Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Mountain View
More about Ephesus
SALADS • GYROS
Ephesus
185 Castro Street, Mountain View
|Popular items
|HUMMUS
|$8.95
Cooked & mashed chickpeas blended w/ tahini, olive oil, lemon juice & touch of garlic
|AVGOLEMONO (Chicken Soup),
|$7.95
Chicken, onion, rice, yogurt, & lemon
|SALMON PLATE(Grilled)
|$25.95
Grilled salmon served w/ salad & rice
More about Oren's Hummus
Oren's Hummus
126 Castro Street, Mountain View
|Popular items
|Green Herb Falafel
|$5.41
Five falafel balls topped with tahini and parsley (gf, v)
|Hummus Classic
|$9.22
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
|Pita Falafel
|$10.82
Hummus, falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickles, and tahini (v)