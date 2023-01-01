Ceviche in Mountain View
Mountain View restaurants that serve ceviche
Steins Mountain View
895 Villa Street, Mountain View
|Shrimp Ceviche & Chips
|$14.00
Shrimp, lime, veggie cocktail, house made tortilla chips
Limon - Catering - Mt. View Family Meals & Catering
800 California Street, Mountain View
|Mushroom Ceviche
|$19.00
Mushrooms tossed in our vegetarian leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes.
|Cauliflower Ceviche
|$19.00
Blanched cauliflower tossed in our vegetarian leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha & sweet potatoes.