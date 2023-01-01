Chicken tikka in Mountain View
Mountain View restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|Chicken Tikka
|$10.49
Boneless chicken breast marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in tandoor oven.
|Chicken Tikka Wrap
|$10.99
Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Grilled Chicken Tikka, Veggies, and Special sauce
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.
Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.
288 Castro Street, Mountain View
|Dhunkari Chicken Tikka Masala
|$19.99
Chicken simmered in a rich tomato and fenugreek gravy