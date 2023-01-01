Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants
Mountain View restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

Chicken Tikka$10.49
Boneless chicken breast marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in tandoor oven.
Chicken Tikka Wrap$10.99
Soft Tortillas/Wrap filled with Grilled Chicken Tikka, Veggies, and Special sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in onion and tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture.
Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.

288 Castro Street, Mountain View

Dhunkari Chicken Tikka Masala$19.99
Chicken simmered in a rich tomato and fenugreek gravy
