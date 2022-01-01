Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Mountain View

Go
Mountain View restaurants
Toast

Mountain View restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Item pic

 

Oren's Hummus

126 Castro Street, Mountain View

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse$8.24
Bittersweet chocolate with handmade whipped cream and chopped walnuts (gf )
More about Oren's Hummus
Item pic

 

Roger

800 Moffet Blvd., Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
lisbon chocolate mousse$9.00
caramel crunch (veg)
More about Roger

Browse other tasty dishes in Mountain View

Edamame

Baklava

Short Ribs

Gyoza

Cappuccino

Cheese Pizza

Egg Benedict

Tortas

Map

More near Mountain View to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston