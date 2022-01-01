Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chorizo burritos in
Mountain View
/
Mountain View
/
Chorizo Burritos
Mountain View restaurants that serve chorizo burritos
Papas and Eggs - Mountain View
2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
No reviews yet
Chorizo Burrito
$13.00
Papas and eggs, Chorizo and Monterrey cheese.
More about Papas and Eggs - Mountain View
La Plaza Taqueria #2
40 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View
Avg 4.1
(199 reviews)
Burrito Sup Chorizo
$10.99
More about La Plaza Taqueria #2
