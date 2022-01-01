Egg benedict in Mountain View

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papas and Eggs - Mountain View

2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

TakeoutDelivery
Eggs Benedict with Steak$21.00
English Muffin topped with Steak, Poached Eggs, and Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Roasted Potatoes.
Eggs Benedict with Smoked Salmon$17.00
Benedict with Salmon. English muffin topped with poached eggs, smothered with hollandaise sauce, served with roasted potatoes.
Eggs Benedict with Portobello$18.00
English Muffin topped with Portobello Mushroom, Poached Eggs, and Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Roasted Potatoes.
More about Papas and Eggs - Mountain View
Roger

800 Moffet Blvd., Mountain View

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
eggs benedict$18.00
kurobuta ham, sautéed spinach, onion jam, hollandaise
More about Roger

