Egg benedict in Mountain View

Papas and Eggs - Mountain View
2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|Eggs Benedict with Steak
|$21.00
English Muffin topped with Steak, Poached Eggs, and Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Roasted Potatoes.
|Eggs Benedict with Smoked Salmon
|$17.00
Benedict with Salmon. English muffin topped with poached eggs, smothered with hollandaise sauce, served with roasted potatoes.
|Eggs Benedict with Portobello
|$18.00
English Muffin topped with Portobello Mushroom, Poached Eggs, and Hollandaise Sauce. Served with Roasted Potatoes.