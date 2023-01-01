Flan in Mountain View
Mountain View restaurants that serve flan
Vida Tapas Y Cocteles - Vida Mountain View
110 Castro Street, Mountain View
|Flan
|$10.00
Creamy Custard Dessert with Sweet Sugar Syrup (V)
Cafe 86 - Mt. View -
738 Villa St., Mountain View
|Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan
|$21.00
4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
|Ube Leche Flan Cupcake
|$5.25
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
|1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes
|$52.50
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!