Flan in Mountain View

Main pic

 

Vida Tapas Y Cocteles - Vida Mountain View

110 Castro Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$10.00
Creamy Custard Dessert with Sweet Sugar Syrup (V)
More about Vida Tapas Y Cocteles - Vida Mountain View
Item pic

 

Cafe 86 - Mt. View -

738 Villa St., Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Combo Pack #2 Ube Leche Flan$21.00
4-Pack Ube Leche Flan and 1 - 24oz Hibiscus Calamansi
Ube Leche Flan Cupcake$5.25
Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
1 Dozen Ube Leche Flan Cupcakes$52.50
12 x Super moist ube cupcake topped with rich and creamy leche flan!
More about Cafe 86 - Mt. View -

