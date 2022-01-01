French toast in Mountain View
Papas and Eggs - Mountain View
2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|French Toast
|$9.00
Delicious sliced fried bread soaked in beaten eggs and milk.
|French Toast with Strawberry's and Bananas
|$12.00
Served with Strawberries and fresh bananas on top!
|Nutella French Toast with Strawberries and bananas
|$16.00
Nutella French Toast with Strawberries and Bananas.
Steins Beer Garden
895 Villa Street, Mountain View
|French Toast
|$16.00
Brioche, fruit, powdered sugar, maple syrup, bourbon caramel sauce.