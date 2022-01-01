Hummus in Mountain View
SALADS • GYROS
Ephesus
185 Castro Street, Mountain View
HUMMUS
|$7.95
Cooked & mashed chickpeas blended w/ tahini, olive oil, lemon juice & touch of garlic
Oren's Hummus
126 Castro Street, Mountain View
Plain Hummus | 16oz
|$13.39
Classic Hummus | 8oz
|$6.50
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Hummus Braised Lamb
|$19.00
Hummus with pomegranate- braised lamb shoulder and fresh mint (gf)
Roger
800 Moffet Blvd., Mountain View
hummus
|$11.00
spring pea, mint, fried herb + pine nut salsa (dairy free, vegan)