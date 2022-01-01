Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Mountain View

Go
Mountain View restaurants
Toast

Mountain View restaurants that serve hummus

Ephesus image

SALADS • GYROS

Ephesus

185 Castro Street, Mountain View

Avg 3.9 (3273 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS$7.95
Cooked & mashed chickpeas blended w/ tahini, olive oil, lemon juice & touch of garlic
More about Ephesus
Classic Hummus | 8oz image

 

Oren's Hummus

126 Castro Street, Mountain View

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Hummus | 16oz$13.39
Classic Hummus | 8oz$6.50
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Hummus Braised Lamb$19.00
Hummus with pomegranate- braised lamb shoulder and fresh mint (gf)
More about Oren's Hummus
Roger image

 

Roger

800 Moffet Blvd., Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
hummus$11.00
spring pea, mint, fried herb + pine nut salsa (dairy free, vegan)
More about Roger
Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz image

 

Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz

135 Castro Street, Mountain view

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HUMMUS$8.45
More about Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz

