Mac and cheese in Mountain View
Steins Beer Garden
895 Villa Street, Mountain View
|Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Aged white cheddar, fontina, parmesan, topped with buttery bread crumbs. (v, wh, d)
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
Aged white cheddar, fontina and parmesan cheese, served w/ french fries and oranges
Amici's
790 Castro St., Mountain View
|MAC 'N' CHEESE (vt)
|$11.75
orecchiette in a creamy cheese sauce, baked with crispy toasted breadcrumbs
BBQ
Wagon Wheel BBQ
861 Leong Dr., Mountain View
|Mac and Cheese Single
|$3.50
|Mac and Cheese Pint
|$8.00