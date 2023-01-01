Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants
Mountain View restaurants that serve naan

Item pic

 

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peshwari Naan (sweet)$4.49
Kids Butter Chicken + Naan Or Rice (8Oz)$9.99
Garlic Naan$3.49
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani
Banner pic

 

Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.

288 Castro Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butter Naan$4.99
Leavened bread with butter
Garlic Naan$5.99
Leavened bread with garlic
More about Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.

