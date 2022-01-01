Omelettes in Mountain View
Papas and Eggs - Mountain View
2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|Steak Omelette
|$21.00
Tri-Tip Steak, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Onions and Cheese. Choice of Potatoes.
|Ham Omelette
|$17.00
One of our customer's favorites. Back to Basics, with a mexican touch. Ham and Monterrey cheese. Served with roasted potatoes or hash browns and toast. Add mixed fruit (+$3), Add Egg whites (+$2)
|Denver Omelette
|$17.00
Enjoy our Denver Omelette with ham, onions, bell peppers, and Monterrey cheese. Served with roasted potatoes or hash browns and toast. Add mixed fruit (+$3), Add Egg whites (+$2)
Olympus Caffe & BierGarten / DasBierhauz
135 Castro Street, Mountain view
|OLYMPUS OMELETTE
|$16.95
turkey-bacon, turkey ham, beef sausage, red onion, mushrooms & jack cheese
|DENVER OMELETTE
|$15.95
turkey-ham, bell pepper, red onion & jack cheese
|ALFREDO OMELETTE
|$16.95
chicken, mushroom, red onion & alfredo sauce