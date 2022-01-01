Pancakes in Mountain View
Papas and Eggs - Mountain View
2070 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$9.00
Made fresh every day, Premium ingredients served with whipped butter and hot maple syrup.
|Banana Pancakes
|$12.00
Our buttermilk premium pancakes filled with diced fresh bananas, served with whipped butter and hot tropical syrup, Dusted with powdered sugar.
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$8.00
These Chocolate Chip Pancakes are loaded with chocolate chips and absolute favorite.