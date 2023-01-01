Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants
Mountain View restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Chaat Bhavan Mountain View

165 E El camino real, Mountain View

Paneer Tikka Wrap$13.99
Cottage cheese and green vegetables cooked in a clay oven with herbs and spices served with chaas or soda
Paneer Tikka Masala$13.99
Cottage cheese, onions, and spices cooked in chaat bhavan signature sauce
More about Chaat Bhavan Mountain View
Hyderabad Dum Biryani

2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

Paneer Tikka Kebab$10.49
Indian cottage cheese, onion, and peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in a tandoor oven.
Paneer Tikka Masala$12.99
Indian cottage cheese, peppers and onion cooked in tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani

