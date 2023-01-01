Paneer tikka in Mountain View
Mountain View restaurants that serve paneer tikka
Chaat Bhavan Mountain View
165 E El camino real, Mountain View
|Paneer Tikka Wrap
|$13.99
Cottage cheese and green vegetables cooked in a clay oven with herbs and spices served with chaas or soda
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$13.99
Cottage cheese, onions, and spices cooked in chaat bhavan signature sauce
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|Paneer Tikka Kebab
|$10.49
Indian cottage cheese, onion, and peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and skewed in a tandoor oven.
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$12.99
Indian cottage cheese, peppers and onion cooked in tomato sauce along with cream, smooth texture