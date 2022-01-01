Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Mountain View

Go
Mountain View restaurants
Toast

Mountain View restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Blue Line Pizza

146 Castro St, Mountain View

Avg 4.6 (6978 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large White Pie$28.85
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
Small White Pie$21.50
Garlic infused extra virgin olive oil base, roasted zucchini, fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, feta
** Make this Vegan and Dairy Free with No Cheese, Add Daiya Cheese. Please refer to Allergy section below
More about Blue Line Pizza
Item pic

 

Amici's

790 Castro St., Mountain View

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF VEGAN PIE (v)$29.75
daiya vegan cheese, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, fresh basil (no tomato sauce)
More about Amici's

Browse other tasty dishes in Mountain View

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Lasagna

Bread Pudding

Cheese Pizza

Chilaquiles

Prosciutto

Chili

Map

More near Mountain View to explore

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Clara

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyvale

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston