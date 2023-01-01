Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants that serve samosa

Chaat Bhavan Mountain View

165 E El camino real, Mountain View

Chaat Samosa$9.99
Triangular crispy potato patty served with garbanzo curry, chutney, and onions
Hyderabad Dum Biryani

2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

Cocktail Samosa (6pcs)$6.99
pastry shell filled with onion, vegetables, and spices.
Samosas (2pcs)$5.99
Deep fried pastry filled with vegetables
Samosa Chaat$8.99
Street-style Samosa Chaat is a vegetarian dish consisting of smashed samosas served over a bed of Chole or chickpea curry. It's then topped with layers of yogurt, cilantro-mint chutney and cilantro
