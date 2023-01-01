Samosa chaat in Mountain View
Mountain View restaurants that serve samosa chaat
Chaat Bhavan Mountain View
165 E El camino real, Mountain View
|Chaat Samosa
|$9.99
Triangular crispy potato patty served with garbanzo curry, chutney, and onions
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|Samosa Chaat
|$8.99
Street-style Samosa Chaat is a vegetarian dish consisting of smashed samosas served over a bed of Chole or chickpea curry. It's then topped with layers of yogurt, cilantro-mint chutney and cilantro