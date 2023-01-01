Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa chaat in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants
Mountain View restaurants that serve samosa chaat

Chaat Bhavan Mountain View

165 E El camino real, Mountain View

Chaat Samosa$9.99
Triangular crispy potato patty served with garbanzo curry, chutney, and onions
More about Chaat Bhavan Mountain View
Hyderabad Dum Biryani

2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

Samosa Chaat$8.99
Street-style Samosa Chaat is a vegetarian dish consisting of smashed samosas served over a bed of Chole or chickpea curry. It's then topped with layers of yogurt, cilantro-mint chutney and cilantro
More about Hyderabad Dum Biryani

Palo Alto

