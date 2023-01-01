Street tacos in Mountain View
Mountain View restaurants that serve street tacos
More about La Plaza Taqueria - Mountain View
La Plaza Taqueria - Mountain View
40 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View
|La Plaza Street Taco
|$2.99
Meat, Onion, Cilantro & Salsa.
More about NASA SpaceBar - 500 Severyns Rd
NASA SpaceBar - 500 Severyns Rd
500 Severyns Rd, Moffett Field
|Street Tacos
|$9.99
Two street tacos served with your choice of rice and beans. Mix and match different tacos to satisfy your cravings. Comes with onions and cilantro, and a side of salsa.
|A-La-Carte Street Taco
|$3.99
Two tortillas topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro. Mix and match different tacos to satisfy your cravings. Comes with a side of salsa.