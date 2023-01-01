Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Mountain View

Go
Mountain View restaurants
Mountain View restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

La Plaza Taqueria - Mountain View

40 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View

Avg 4.1 (199 reviews)
Takeout
La Plaza Street Taco$2.99
Meat, Onion, Cilantro & Salsa.
More about La Plaza Taqueria - Mountain View
Main pic

 

NASA SpaceBar - 500 Severyns Rd

500 Severyns Rd, Moffett Field

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Tacos$9.99
Two street tacos served with your choice of rice and beans. Mix and match different tacos to satisfy your cravings. Comes with onions and cilantro, and a side of salsa.
A-La-Carte Street Taco$3.99
Two tortillas topped with your choice of protein, onions, and cilantro. Mix and match different tacos to satisfy your cravings. Comes with a side of salsa.
More about NASA SpaceBar - 500 Severyns Rd

