Tacos in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants
Mountain View restaurants that serve tacos

Crispy Baked Cauliflower Tacos image

 

Steins Beer Garden

895 Villa Street, Mountain View

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Baked Cauliflower Tacos$21.00
Spiced breaded cauliflower, soy sauce, peanut butter & maple marinade, cabbage, chipotle aioli, vegan tortillas served with frisée salad (p, vg)
More about Steins Beer Garden
La Plaza Taqueria #2 image

 

La Plaza Taqueria #2

40 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View

Avg 4.1 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Carnitas$2.75
Taco Pollo$2.75
Taco Sup Asada$4.99
More about La Plaza Taqueria #2
Brisket Breakfast Taco image

BBQ

Wagon Wheel BBQ

861 Leong Dr., Mountain View

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tri Tip Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Pork Breakfast Taco$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
Brisket Breakfast Taco$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
More about Wagon Wheel BBQ

