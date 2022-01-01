Tacos in Mountain View
Mountain View restaurants that serve tacos
More about Steins Beer Garden
Steins Beer Garden
895 Villa Street, Mountain View
|Crispy Baked Cauliflower Tacos
|$21.00
Spiced breaded cauliflower, soy sauce, peanut butter & maple marinade, cabbage, chipotle aioli, vegan tortillas served with frisée salad (p, vg)
More about La Plaza Taqueria #2
La Plaza Taqueria #2
40 S Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View
|Taco Carnitas
|$2.75
|Taco Pollo
|$2.75
|Taco Sup Asada
|$4.99
More about Wagon Wheel BBQ
BBQ
Wagon Wheel BBQ
861 Leong Dr., Mountain View
|Tri Tip Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
|Pork Breakfast Taco
|$4.50
Made with our smoked pulled pork, flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.
|Brisket Breakfast Taco
|$5.00
Made with our smoked brisket, a flour tortilla, choice of egg, and salsa ranchera.