Tandoori in Mountain View

Mountain View restaurants
Mountain View restaurants that serve tandoori

Hyderabad Dum Biryani

2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View

Tandoori Shrimp$11.99
Shrimp marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, spices, and skewed in tandoor oven.
Tandoori Lunch Combo$12.99
Meal Includes Masala Rice, Chicken Tandoori, Green Salad
Tandoori Chicken$10.49
2 chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, and spices and skewed in a tandoor oven.
Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.

288 Castro Street, Mountain View

Tandoori Sampler$19.99
Malai chicken, lasuni jhinga, and lamb seekh kebab
