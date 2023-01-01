Tandoori in Mountain View
Hyderabad Dum Biryani
2105 Old Middlefield Way, Mountain View
|Tandoori Shrimp
|$11.99
Shrimp marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, spices, and skewed in tandoor oven.
|Tandoori Lunch Combo
|$12.99
Meal Includes Masala Rice, Chicken Tandoori, Green Salad
|Tandoori Chicken
|$10.49
2 chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt, lemon juice, and spices and skewed in a tandoor oven.
Popular Indian eatery features traditional fare, a daily buffet & cocktails in a contemporary venue.
288 Castro Street, Mountain View
|Tandoori Sampler
|$19.99
Malai chicken, lasuni jhinga, and lamb seekh kebab