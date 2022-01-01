Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato salad in
Mountain View
/
Mountain View
/
Tomato Salad
Mountain View restaurants that serve tomato salad
Roger
800 Moffet Blvd., Mountain View
No reviews yet
simply dressed rocket + tomato salad
$4.00
(vegan)
More about Roger
Olympus Caffe & Bakery
135 Castro Street, Mountain view
No reviews yet
SIDE SALAD (lettuce,tomato,cucumber)
$3.95
More about Olympus Caffe & Bakery
