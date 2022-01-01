Go
Toast
  • /
  • Stroudsburg
  • /
  • Mountain View Vineyard Winery Brewery & Distillery

Mountain View Vineyard Winery Brewery & Distillery

Mountain View Vineyard is the perfect destination for a relaxing afternoon. Come taste the finest wine, beer & distilled spirits produced right here in the Poconos. For almost fifteen years we have grown our vineyard to a 100 acre farm with thousands of vines surrounded by beautiful mountain ranges.
After a wine, beer or spirits tastings, you can enjoy your favorite beverage and food from our bistro while taking in our beautiful views from our wrap around porch or by our fireplace. Cheers! #seriouslyfun

GRILL

2332 Walters Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (392 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Business Services
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2332 Walters Rd

Stroudsburg PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Timbers Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emilio’s Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a homecooked meal!

Pocono Winery Tasting and Taproom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saylorsburg Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston