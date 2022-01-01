Mountain View Vineyard Winery Brewery & Distillery

Mountain View Vineyard is the perfect destination for a relaxing afternoon. Come taste the finest wine, beer & distilled spirits produced right here in the Poconos. For almost fifteen years we have grown our vineyard to a 100 acre farm with thousands of vines surrounded by beautiful mountain ranges.

After a wine, beer or spirits tastings, you can enjoy your favorite beverage and food from our bistro while taking in our beautiful views from our wrap around porch or by our fireplace. Cheers! #seriouslyfun



GRILL

2332 Walters Rd • $$