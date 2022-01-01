Go
Chuck-A-Rama

212 s 500 w

Bountiful, UT 84010

Popular Items

White Rolls
6.99 a Dozen
Scones$5.99
6.99 Dozen
Chicken Family Meal (10pc)$38.00
Chicken Family Meal
10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 6 servings
Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)$2.75
16 ounces
Cole Slaw (16 oz)$4.25
16 ounces
Wheat Rolls
6.99 a Dozen
Honey Butter (4 oz)$1.00
Chicken Leg$1.55
Single Piece
Chicken Breast$2.99
Single Piece
Broccoli Salad (16 oz)$4.25
16 ounces
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

212 s 500 w, Bountiful UT 84010

