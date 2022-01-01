Go
Toast

Chuck-A-Rama

The Choice is yours!

1050 E main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Family Meal (16 pc)$62.50
Chicken Family Meal
16 pieces of chicken, your choice of 3 sides, 1 dozen rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 8 servings.
White Rolls
6.99 a Dozen
Chicken Family Meal (10pc)$38.00
Chicken Family Meal
10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 6 servings
See full menu

Location

1050 E main Street

Lehi UT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Crack Shack

No reviews yet

The Crack Shack was originally concepted as a means to translate pristine, local ingredients from the founders' fine dining restaurant into a more accessible, casual setting for the masses. At the forefront of the fried chicken sandwich craze, The Crack Shack originated "SoCal Style" fried chicken and eggs for you to enjoy with reckless abandon, and the assurance that you're savoring every bite of locally raised, free-living chickens without a care or antibiotic in them. While the Bone-In is the signature staple, the menu boasts big messy sandwiches packed with homemade sauces and local produce, fresh and hearty bowls for the healthy-ish at heart, and a Lil' Cluckers menu the kiddos will love and the grown ups can feel good about serving. We are not your average restaurant -- and this is not your average chicken -- because there are no shortcuts when you give a cluck.

Via 313

No reviews yet

The pizza at Via 313 is inspired by our memories of traditional Detroit-Style pies from our youths (Cloverleaf, Buddy's, Loui's, Niki's) and the best traditional pizzas in the region. We're proud to serve Austin genuine Detroit Style Pizza out of our two customized pizza trailers and three brick-and-mortar locations, with our signature dough prepared daily using the finest flours and classic baking techniques. If you're new to Detroit Style Pizza, stop by and let us show you what it's all about.

Costa Vida - American Fork

No reviews yet

Amazing Fresh Food, Prepared By Our Team Daily
Be sure to download the Costa Vida APP

Lehi Bakery

No reviews yet

Home of the square donut. Serving Lehi and the surrounding communities for over 50 years.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston