Go
Toast
  • /
  • Chuck-A-Rama

Chuck-A-Rama

The Choice is yours!

138 S Main

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

138 S Main

Logan UT

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lucky Slice Pizza

No reviews yet

Online orders will be accepted Mon-Sat from 11am-7:45pm and Sunday from Noon-7:45pm

The Cache

No reviews yet

Logan's only full service bar. Come in for beer, cocktails, wines and good food!

The Beehive Pub & Grill

No reviews yet

Elevated pub food, hand crafted cocktails and house-made rootbeer.

Even Stevens Sandwiches

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston