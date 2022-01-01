Go
Chuck-A-Rama

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

6363 S State Street

Murray, UT 84107

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Potato Salad (16 oz)$4.25
16 ounces
Frog Eye Salad (16 oz)$4.25
16 ounces
Scones$5.99
6.99 Dozen
Chicken Wing$1.74
Single Piece
Chicken Leg$1.55
Single Piece
Broccoli Salad (16 oz)$4.25
16 ounces
Chicken Personal Meal (2pc)$8.99
Choice of 2 sides (4oz), 1 Roll, 1 Cookie
Beef Gravy (8 0z)$1.00
8 ounces
Mashed Potatoes (16 oz)$2.75
16 ounces
Honey Butter (4 oz)$1.00
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6363 S State Street, Murray UT 84107

