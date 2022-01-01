Go
Toast

Chuck-A-Rama

The Choice is yours at Chuck-A-Rama

127 N Red Cliffs Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac-n-cheese (16 0z)$2.75
16 ounces
Chicken Breast$2.99
Single Piece
Chicken Family Meal (10pc)$38.00
Chicken Family Meal
10 pieces of chicken, your choice of 2 sides, 6 rolls, includes dessert. Approx. 6 servings
White Rolls
6.99 a Dozen
Rice Crispy Treat
Carrot Cake$19.00
See full menu

Location

127 N Red Cliffs Dr.

St George UT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0345

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Cheesecake Culture

No reviews yet

In an effort to serve our customers during Covid-19 we will be revising our menu and launching online ordering, curbside pick up, and delivery available during select times.

The Sugar Cookie

No reviews yet

Life is Sweet!

Flake Pie Co.

No reviews yet

Scratch made personal size pies!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston