Go
Toast

Mount Bakery

Come in and enjoy!

1217 Harris Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Moliere
Our famous Mount Bakery mocha made with espresso, Belgian chocolate ganache and topped with whipped cream
Wild Salmon Benny$17.00
With fresh arugula and locally sourced hot smoked salmon, two poached eggs, Swiss and hollandaise on a waffle or focaccia over a bed of roasted potatoes
See full menu

Location

1217 Harris Ave.

Bellingham WA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fairhaven Pizza

No reviews yet

Fairhaven's favorite Zaaaa!

The Filling Station - Fairhaven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Time and Materials Taphouse

No reviews yet

A beautiful space where our community can gather, collaborate, create, laugh, and enjoy finely crafted beverages.

The Lodge Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston