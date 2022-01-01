Go
Amorcito Corazon #1 imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Amorcito Corazon #1

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

3400 East Howard Lane

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Popular Items

Migas$3.00
De pastor$4.00
De Asada$4.00
Mornin’$3.00
Side Of Fries$3.00
Horchata
De Pescado$4.00
El Tipico$3.00
De Chicharron$3.00
De Barbacoa$4.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

3400 East Howard Lane, Pflugerville TX 78660

Directions

