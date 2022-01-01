Mouses Chocolates and Coffee
Handcrafted espresso drinks, milkshakes, scrap cookies, baked goods, and miscellaneous goodness!
520 MAIN ST 196
OURAY CO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
