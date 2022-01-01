Go
Mouses Chocolates and Coffee

Handcrafted espresso drinks, milkshakes, scrap cookies, baked goods, and miscellaneous goodness!

520 MAIN ST 196

Popular Items

CARAMEL LATTE$5.00
STEAMED MILK POURED OVER OUR OWN CARAMEL SYRUP AND ESPRESSO.
MUDDY HIPPIE (NO ESPRESSO)$4.75
OUR OWN DARK CHOCOLATE SYRUP, OUR OWN CHAI TEA, STEAMED TOGETHER WITH MILK.
MOCHA$5.25
STEAMED MILK POURED OVER OUR OWN CHOCOLATE SYRUP AND ESPRESSO.
VANILLA BEAN FRAPPE$4.00
DIRTY HIPPIE CHAI$5.00
OUR OWN CHAI, MILK STEAMED TOGETHER WITH 2 SHOTS OF ESPRESSO POURED OVER TOP.
Location

520 MAIN ST 196

OURAY CO

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
