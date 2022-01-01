Moussaka Mediterranean Kitchen

Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar

We made it in SF Chronicle's Top Restaurant List AND Michelin Guide!

We are a modern neighborhood restaurant. While we could easily bring on familiar dishes and flavors often associated with neighborhood restaurants, it would be a shame not to take advantage of the diverse culinary offerings our Bay Area has to provide. We offer an eclectic mix of rustic made-from-scratch dishes, always nuanced and inspired by what’s available seasonally. Our food will be approachable, eschewing complicated names, and bohemian in spirit as we are nonconforming and unconventional—sophisticated only in the way we are able to weave different ethnic influences and ingredients together.

