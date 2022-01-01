Go
Toast

Mouth of the South

Come in and enjoy!

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Andouille Sausage$3.00
Butter Pecan Cheesecake$10.00
Voodoo Shrimp and Grits$20.00
Cheese Burger$10.00
Cajun Burger$16.00
Meatloaf$18.00
Grits$5.00
Shrimp PoBoy$16.00
Smokestack$16.00
Bayou Burger$17.00
See full menu

Location

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mobile Love

No reviews yet

Amazing Tacos,Burritos,Birria Tacos

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill at PepperJax where we're all about customization! We have 5 entrees to choose from. 5 proteins you can add to it and a bunch of toppings, dressings, and sauces to make it your own. Who's hungry? The grill is waiting.

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

No reviews yet

Javier Trujillo Villa brings 21 years of restaurant experience and his authentic Mexican touch to the Omaha, NE area ~ The #JavisTacosTeam opened our doors on August 18th, 2020, and appreciate all the local support!
Come join Javi and the entire Javi's Taco Team today for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!!!

Hyderabad House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy authentic Indian cuisine!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston