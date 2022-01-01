Go
Carriage House

Movida has found a Summer home! Join us at the historic Hotel Madrid building for patio dining all Summer long. The same Movida food you love, same great cocktails, with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Summer, and now This is Movida.

524 S 2nd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Korean BBQ (vegetarian)$5.00
Egg noodle, Korean bbq sauce, quick pickled carrots & cabbage
**CONTAINS PEANUTS**
Cold Hamms - America's Classic Beer$1.00
Japanese Cucumber Salad$3.00
Cheap and delicious snack
*Spicy* Ginger Beef$5.00
*SPICY* Szechuan ground beef, yellow onion, ginger, lemon juice, soy, rice vinegar, green onion
Thai Peanut (vegetarian)$5.00
Peanut Butter, Brown Sugar, Ginger, Honey, Soy Sauce, Thai Chili Sauce
Donate individual meals for those in need
Meal will be donated to those individuals & families who have requested assistance.
Thai Coconut Curry (vegetarian)$5.00
Green curry, coconut milk, shredded cabbage, carrot, green onion (vegetarian)
Sake Sangria Double Serving$10.00
Our Cheap & Delicious Sake Sangria for 2 (or maybe just for you). Just pour over ice and Enjoy!
Sake, Pineapple, Jack Honey, Bittercube Blackstrap Bitters, Lime.
Fudge Brownie$3.00
Dragon chicken$5.00
Fried chicken pieces, house hoisin sauce, shredded cabbage, green onion, lime
Location

524 S 2nd St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
