Movita Juice Bar - Downey Promenade - 8860 Apollo Way #312

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

8860 Apollo Way #312

Downey, CA 90242

Pickup

Delivery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

NUTELLA BANANA
$8.99

organic acai, Banana, strawberry, granola, macadamia nuts, topped with Nutella

DAILY 7
$7.99

Orange, apple, carrots, pineapple, cucumber, beets, and celery.

CLEANSER
$7.99

Apple, pineapple, cucumber, celery, lime, kale, and spinach.

MR ORIGINAL
$7.49

Peanut butter, banana, oatmeal, almonds, cinnamon, almond milk and protein, organic agave nectar

STRAWBERRY BANANA
$6.99

Orange juice, strawberry, banana, protein, and organic agave nectar

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA
$6.99

Almond milk, peanut butter, banana, protein, and organic agave nectar

MR BLUEBERRY
$7.49

Peanut butter, banana, blueberries, oatmeal, almonds, cinnamon, almond milk and protein, organic agave nectar

MR COFFEE
$7.49

Almond milk, protein, oats, cinnamon, banana, almonds, peanut butter, organic agave, cold brew base

GREEN BLEND
$6.99

Orange juice, pineapple, mango, kale, protein, and organic agave nectar

MR STRAWBERRY
$7.49

Peanut butter, banana, strawberries, oatmeal, almonds, cinnamon, almond milk and protein, organic agave nectar

Turkey Clubs

Turkey Sandwich
$6.99

JUICE BOX (12 / 12OZ)
$49.95

12oz juices, up to 4 choices

1 DAY CLEANSING KIT
$49.95

One day of only juices and some healthy snacks, reset yourself!

VERRY BERRY
$8.99

organic acai, banana, strawberry, blue berries, granola, coconut shavings

FRUIT MAX
$8.99

organic acai, banana, strawberry, blackberries, mango, granola, coconut shavings

SKINNY BOWL
$8.99

organic acai, banana, blue berries, almond butter, chia, hemp & flax seeds, mixed in with almond butter

RIO
$8.99

organic acai, strawberry, banana, granola, coconut

VITA BOWL
$8.99

organic acai, mango, banana, strawberry, granola, pumpkin seeds

TROPICAL
$8.99

organic acai, kiwi, banana, pineapple, granola, coconut shavings, organic agave

QUICK MEAL
$8.99

organic acai, banana, strawberries, peanut butter, protein, granola, coco, almonds, flax & chia seeds,

Almond Butter Pouch (Nutella)
$2.99
Fruit Bowl Mango
$4.99
Peanut B Pouch (Nutella)
$2.49
Parfait Mango & Stawberries
$3.99
SLIM TRIM
$7.49

Almond milk, strawberry, banana, fat burner, protein, and organic agave nectar

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA COFFEE
$7.49

almond milk, banana, peanut butter, protein, organic agave with cold brew base

COCO PERFORM
$7.49

coco water, strawberry, banana, multi vitamins, and protein and organic agave nectar

ACAI HIBISCUS
$7.49

cold brew hibiscus extract, organic acai, agave, and protein

VELVET
$7.99

Orange, carrots, and beets.

HALFER
$7.99

Oranges and carrots.

DETOX
$7.99

Apple, carrots, pineapple, lime, and celery.

DIETEX
$7.99

Apple, cucumber, celery, and lime.

GREENEX
$7.99

Green apple, cucumber, kiwi, kale, celery, spinach, and lime.

FIBER GREEN
$7.99

blended: green apple, kiwi, orange, cucumber, pineapple, kale, spinach

SIMMUNITY
$7.99

Orange, cucumber, apple, carrots, and tomato.

BRNG Power Crunch wafers peanut butter
$2.49
GINGER SHOT
$3.99
TRIO
$9.95
WHEATGRASS SHOT
$3.99
TURMERIC SHOT
$3.99
STRAWBERRY KIWI
$6.99

Orange juice, strawberry, kiwi, protein, and organic agave nectar

MUCHO MANGO
$6.99

Orange juice, mango, protein, and organic agave nectar

PAPAYA ALMOND
$6.99

Almond milk, papaya, almond, protein, and organic agave nectar

BANANA PINEAPPLE
$6.99

coconut water, pineapple, banana, protein, and organic agave nectar

PINEAPPLE MANGO
$6.99

Orange juice, pineapple, mango, protein, and organic agave nectar

BERRY POWERFUL
$6.99

Almond milk, strawberry, banana, granola, pecan, protein, and organic agave nectar

BERRY ANTIOXIDANT
$6.99

Cold brew hibiscus extract, strawberry, blue berries, raspberries, protein, and organic agave nectar

DAILY 8
$8.49

Orange, apple, carrots, pineapple, cucumber, beets, tomato, and celery.

HEALING CELERY
$8.49

Pure and powerful celery juice

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

8860 Apollo Way #312, Downey CA 90242

Directions

Gallery

