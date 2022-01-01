Go
Main pic

Moxie Burger- Roswell

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

555 S Atlanta St

Roswell, GA 30075

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries
with sweet chili mayo
Rise and Shine$9.80
*Local grass fed beef, fried egg, sliced avocado, bacon, and srirachi mayo
The Entrepreneur$7.49
Build your own burger!
Hand-cut moxie fries
Lil Burger$5.99
Salmon BLT$9.80
*handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, *handmade salmon patty on ciabatta bun, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli, sliced avocado, and lemon dill aioli
The Coop$9.79
(grilled or buffalo style) 6 oz. chicken breast, topped with swiss cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and bbq sauce
The Moxie$9.79
6 oz. *certified Angus beef, topped with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon and moxie sauce
50/50 Combo
choose two
(4) Chicken Fingers$6.99
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

555 S Atlanta St, Roswell GA 30075

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

No reviews yet

The original coffeehouse nestled up on a quiet hill in Roswell. This location has a beautiful patio and lawn to enjoy sipping coffee with friends and family.

Gregorys Atlanta Vegan Breakfast

No reviews yet

April 12, 2021 our grandfather, Columbus Gregory passed away. He was a man of great influence and was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He lived to be over 90 years old and believed in the power of eating a plant based life and healthy living. Rather than grieve 2 weeks later we opened Gregory's AVB in his honor.
And in honor of all the grandparents who blessed us with good memories, good times and most of all good food.
We know that they are watching to see us inspire, heal and change peoples thoughts about being vegan and caring more about what they eat. Ultimately caring more for one another.
Welcome to Gregory's!

Gaslight Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Our distinctive fine dining options and creative cocktail menu, in addition to top-tier service will make The Gaslight Bar & Grill your new favorite restaurant. We offer live entertainment every week with a mixture of local Live Bands and DJ entertainment. The Gaslight Bar & Grill is the only eatery in Historic Roswell with brunch offerings Saturday and Sunday.

Spiced Right Ribhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Moxie Burger- Roswell

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston