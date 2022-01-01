Go
Moxie Burger- Village Pkwy

255 Village Pkwy NE,

Marietta, GA 30067

Popular Items

The Coop Salad$9.00
(grilled or buffalo style) mixed greens topped with chicken breast, tomatoes, onion straws, blue cheese crumbles, and sliced avocado
Hand-cut moxie fries
Lil Burger$5.99
The Heater$8.99
6 oz. *certified Angus beef, topped with lettuce, jalapenos, hot sauce, tomato, onion straws, pepperjack cheese and jalapeno ranch
The Moxie$9.79
6 oz. *certified Angus beef, topped with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon and moxie sauce
50/50 Combo
choose two
Sweet Potato Fries
with sweet chili mayo
The Coop$9.79
(grilled or buffalo style) 6 oz. chicken breast, topped with swiss cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and bbq sauce
The Entrepreneur$7.49
Build your own burger!
Zucchini Fries
with jalapeno ranch
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

255 Village Pkwy NE,, Marietta GA 30067

