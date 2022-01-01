Moxie - Madison
At Moxie, you will experience a fun re-creation of traditional cuisine. We apply modern-day sensibilities to classic recipes with high-end ingredients, simple preparations, and a fusion of locally grown flavors. Guests will find delicious comfort food that dares to be a little more than ordinary.
Moxie's food and bar menu will adapt to New England's seasonal harvest, providing guests with a tasty sense of the familiar and the occasional flare of original savory fare. Moxie delivers an easy atmosphere, where family and friends can gather and relax in a warm and casual setting of good cheer. Moxie is New American comfort food, to soothe, to satisfy, to savor.
52 Wall Street
Location
52 Wall Street
Madison CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Madison
How can we help you today?
RJ Cafe & Bistro
Enjoy!
Brother Mike's
steaks, sports & friends
Moon Shots: Cold Pressed. Organic. Raw. Local
We offer cold pressed juice, cleanses, almond milks, immunity boosters, growlers. and more!