Moxie Wood Fire Grill

With an innovative selection of exquisite dishes. including the finest cuts of beef, you will find your experience at Moxie unforgettable.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

988 Conklin road • $$

Avg 5 (271 reviews)

Popular Items

8oz Filet$49.00
Blackened Chicken Eggroll$11.00
Fire roasted vegetables, cast iron blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, and a side of chipotle ranch
American Pie$14.00
Fire roasted tomato sauce, provolone, mozzarella, & pecorino romano.
Greek$18.00
Fresh sautéed spinach, roasted garlic sauce, feta, provolone & mozzarella, finished with sautéed mushrooms
The Original$16.00
The Original Pizza AKA Margarita, Fire roasted plum tomatoes , fresh mozzarella, virgin olive oil & fresh basil. Then baked in our open wood fired oven
Chicago Wedge Side Salad$8.00
Crisp iceberg wedge with Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, green onion and croutons
Whiskey Honey Steak Skewers$16.00
Grilled strip loin steak skewers served with our house made whiskey honey glaze and Moxie mashed potatoes.
Fire Cracker Shrimp$12.00
Flash fried shrimp covered in our fire cracker sauce
Ny Strip Steak$40.00
16 ounces ; If you value flavor, the New York strip steak is considered the King of steaks
Pepperoni Artisan$16.00
Hand Cut Imported Pepperoni on our Traditional Cheese Pizza
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

988 Conklin road

Conklin NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
