Moxie Burger- Shallowford

2421 Shallowford Rd #158

Popular Items

Fountain Drink$2.29
The Colonel$8.00
6 oz. fried chicken breast, topped with coleslaw, pickles, and jalapeno bleu cheese sauce
The Moxie$9.79
6 oz. *certified Angus beef, topped with a fried green tomato, pimento cheese, bacon and moxie sauce
The Heater$8.99
6 oz. *certified Angus beef, topped with lettuce, jalapenos, hot sauce, tomato, onion straws, pepperjack cheese and jalapeno ranch
The Coop$9.79
(grilled or buffalo style) 6 oz. chicken breast, topped with swiss cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, and bbq sauce
The Gobbler$8.79
6 oz. *house-seasoned ground turkey on ciabatta bun. topped with dried cranberries, sliced avocado and tarragon mayo
LUNCH SPECIAL$10.99
Bleu Ribbon$9.79
6 oz. *certified Angus beef, caramelized onions, sauteed ‘shrooms, bleu cheese crumbles, and horseradish mayo
Rise and Shine$9.80
*Local grass fed beef, fried egg, sliced avocado, bacon, and srirachi mayo
Lolo Ono "Crazy Delicious"$9.79
6 oz. *certified Angus beef on texas toast. topped with caramelized onions, pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple, ham, and maple aioli sauce
Location

2421 Shallowford Rd #158

Marietta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
