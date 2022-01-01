Moyock restaurants you'll love
More about Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
109 Green View Rd, Moyock
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
Hand Tossed
10" or 16"
|Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Fried or grilled chicken, spring greens, boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, red onion
|All American
|$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, american cheese
More about Currituck Crab Pot Company
Currituck Crab Pot Company
716 Caratoke hwy, Moyock
|Popular items
|ShrimpPot
|$25.95
1 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.
Add 1lb of Shrimp for $14.99
**Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.
|ShrabPot
|$30.95
1/2 Pound Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.
**Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.
|1 Lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp
|$15.80
1 Pound steamed shrimp