Moyock restaurants you'll love

Must-try Moyock restaurants

Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill

109 Green View Rd, Moyock

Avg 4.6 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza
Hand Tossed
10" or 16"
Cobb Salad$10.95
Fried or grilled chicken, spring greens, boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, red onion
All American$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, american cheese
More about Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
Currituck Crab Pot Company image

 

Currituck Crab Pot Company

716 Caratoke hwy, Moyock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ShrimpPot$25.95
1 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.
Add 1lb of Shrimp for $14.99
**Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.
ShrabPot$30.95
1/2 Pound Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.
**Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.
1 Lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp$15.80
1 Pound steamed shrimp
More about Currituck Crab Pot Company
Mister Jim's On The Border image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • BURRITOS • PIZZA • BBQ • TACOS • FROZEN YOGURT

Mister Jim's On The Border

100 caratoke hwy, Moyock

Avg 3.7 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mister Jim's Special$7.79
Philly Steak and Cheese$9.29
Reg Fresh Cut Fries$3.59
More about Mister Jim's On The Border
