Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Moyock
/
Moyock
/
Chili
Moyock restaurants that serve chili
FRENCH FRIES
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
109 Green View Rd, Moyock
Avg 4.6
(575 reviews)
Extra Sweet Thai Chili
$0.75
More about Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
Border Station Subs & More - 100 Caratoke Highway
100 Caratoke Highway, Moyock
No reviews yet
Chili Cheese Fries
$3.49
More about Border Station Subs & More - 100 Caratoke Highway
Browse other tasty dishes in Moyock
Reuben
Philly Cheesesteaks
Garlic Bread
Caramel Cake
Chocolate Cake
Fried Pickles
Cake
Chicken Tenders
More near Moyock to explore
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(90 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Kitty Hawk
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(17 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2307 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(123 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1180 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston