Cobbler in Moyock
Moyock restaurants that serve cobbler
More about Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
109 Green View Rd, Moyock
|Juicy Cobbler Cider
|$3.98
More about LJ Beaners Bakery, Cafe, and Market
LJ Beaners Bakery, Cafe, and Market
155 Survey Road, Moyock
|Cherry Cream Cheese Danish
|$3.75
Flaky pastry with creamy cream cheese and Cherry compote Danish filled drizzled with our vanilla glaze.
|Raspberry Cobbler Cream Cheese Danish
|$3.75
Flaky pastry with a cream cheese filling topped with a raspberry jam, oat crumble & drizzled with our vanilla glaze.