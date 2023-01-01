Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vanilla cake in Moyock

Moyock restaurants
Moyock restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill image

Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill

109 Green View Rd, Moyock

Avg 4.6 (575 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel & Vanilla Lava Cake$7.95
More about Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
LJ Beaners Bakery, Cafe, and Market

155 Survey Road, Moyock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vanilla Cake Pops$2.50
Vanilla cake pop
More about LJ Beaners Bakery, Cafe, and Market

