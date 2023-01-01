Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vanilla cake in
Moyock
/
Moyock
/
Vanilla Cake
Moyock restaurants that serve vanilla cake
FRENCH FRIES
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
109 Green View Rd, Moyock
Avg 4.6
(575 reviews)
Salted Caramel & Vanilla Lava Cake
$7.95
More about Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
LJ Beaners Bakery, Cafe, and Market
155 Survey Road, Moyock
No reviews yet
Vanilla Cake Pops
$2.50
Vanilla cake pop
More about LJ Beaners Bakery, Cafe, and Market
