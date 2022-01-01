Go
Toast

Mozambik

A culinary adventure through every region of South African!

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sticky Toffee Pudding$10.00
Warm spiced date cake drizzled with sticky toffee sauce served with vanilla bean ice cream.
South African Curry - Chicken$17.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
Moz Peri Peri Chicken - Half$21.00
Brought to shore by the Portuguese, this spicy African bird’s eye chilli sauce, also known as peri peri, is so popular in South Africa, it is at once a marinade, a condiment and a way of life. If there is one way to prove a South African chef’s ability, it is their mastery of all things peri peri. Our chicken is grilled over a wood-fired braai and slathered in a spicy, savoury peri peri sauce.
Fragrant Rice$5.00
South African-style long grain and wild rice with corn, bell peppers, cilantro and onions seasoned with turmeric and South African herbs.
Rissoles - Chicken$11.00
Crunchy on the outside, doughy on the inside, these savoury Portuguese-styled empanadas are a standard on any South African table. Served with smoked Peppadew coulis and sweet boomslang chilli sauce.
Espetada - Ribeye Steak$29.00
A skewered meat tradition made legendary in South Africa by Portuguese explorers. All orders are served on sizzling hanging skewers dripping with garlic butter and served with your choice of two sides and two sauces.
Moz Peri Peri Chicken - Quarter$16.00
Brought to shore by the Portuguese, this spicy African bird’s eye chilli sauce, also known as peri peri, is so popular in South Africa, it is at once a marinade, a condiment and a way of life. If there is one way to prove a South African chef’s ability, it is their mastery of all things peri peri. Our chicken is grilled over a wood-fired braai and slathered in a spicy, savoury peri peri sauce.
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Browned and sautéed Brussels sprouts in a coconut infused sweet chilli sauce.
Peppadew Slaw$5.00
Red and green cabbage, spiced pumpkin seeds, cranberries, Peppadew chillies, mangos and tropical dressing.
Lobster Mac and Cheese$15.00
Cavatappi pasta and Gouda cheese sauce with garlic butter sautéed lobster, topped with a gooey layer of Monterey Jack.
See full menu

Location

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304

The Woodlands TX

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweet Paris

No reviews yet

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

No reviews yet

We're passionate about bringing authentic Mexican food with a Latin and/or SoCal flare to The Woodlands along with a hip, inviting environment to hang and connect with family, friends, and colleagues!  Come in and enjoy!

The Goose's Acre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uni Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston