Mozambik South African Kitchen

A culinary adventure through every region of South African!

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

5085 Westheimer Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (4882 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasties$5.00
Garlic butter crisped roasted potatoes, duo bell peppers and onions.
Slap Chips$5.00
Cape Dutch-style French fries tossed with South African herbs and biltong seasoning.
Peppadew Slaw$5.00
Red and green cabbage, spiced pumpkin seeds, cranberries, Peppadew chillies, mangos and tropical dressing.
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts$7.00
Browned and sautéed Brussels sprouts in a coconut infused sweet chilli sauce.
Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb$15.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
South African Curry - Chicken$16.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
Sticky Toffee Pudding$10.00
Warm spiced date cake drizzled with sticky toffee sauce served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Cape Malay Samoosas - Beef$14.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
Bunny Chow - Brisket$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
Moz Peri Peri Chicken - Half$18.00
Brought to shore by the Portuguese, this spicy African bird’s eye chilli sauce, also known as peri peri, is so popular in South Africa, it is at once a marinade, a condiment and a way of life. If there is one way to prove a South African chef’s ability, it is their mastery of all things peri peri. Our chicken is grilled over a wood-fired braai and slathered in a spicy, savoury peri peri sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5085 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
