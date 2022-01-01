Go
First time in? Heres what you need to know. We make everything you see on the menu in-house. Our sauces, doughs, mozzarella, ricotta, dressings, Italian sausage, etc. Our ingredients come from a variety of local farmers and artisans, in fact up to 30 local purveyors during peak seasons! We truly value the art of culinary experimentation and are the very living embodiment of “mom and pop.” This restaurant is owned and managed by the very people who work here on the daily from open to close. We love Provo, we love people, we love the environment and we love food. By the way, we only use compostable and recycled carry out items. We hope this all sounds great to you and that we have made a new customer for life! If you need any assistance walking through this menu, please don’t hesitate to call us with your questions or comments. ENJOY!

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Snuck Farm Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Note: Vegetarian Pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
SIDE Ranch$0.75
House-Made 100% From Scratch.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Large Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chip Cookies Topped With Just A Touch Of Sea Salt. Made With Local Ingredients From Utah Farms And Artisans. Allergens: egg, gluten, dairy, soy
Serrano & Honey Pizza$16.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Spicy Calabrese Italian Salami, Serrano Pepper, Raw Local Honey. Note: Calabrese is similar to a spicy pepperoni. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
White Pizza$15.50
House Made Mozzarella, House Made Ricotta, Speck, Garlic, Lemon Zest, Watercress, Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Note: Speck is an Italian-style, smoked ham, sliced thin. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Meat Pizza$16.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Pepperoni, House Made Italian Sausage Featuring Pork From Clifford Family Farms in Provo. Note: Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella from Gold Creek Farms, Creminelli Pepperoni
Cheese Pizza$13.00
Tomato Sauce, House Made Mozzarella, Parmigiano. Note: Vegetarian pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Brussel Sprout Pizza$16.00
Brussel Sprouts, Garlic, Goat Cheese, Gouda Cheese, House Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Shallot, Smoked Romano Crisps. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy.
Roasted Cauliflower Pizza$17.00
House Made Ricotta, Rockhill Creamery Gruyere, Cauliflower Floret, Garlic, Caramelized Onion, Fresh Thyme.
NOTE: Vegetarian Pizza. Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

145 N University Ave

Provo UT

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
