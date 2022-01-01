Go
Mozza2Go:

M2G Take Out & Delivery

6610 Melrose Avenue

Popular Items

Butterscotch Budino$10.00
Butterscotch Pudding, with a layer of salted caramel, and a dollop of whipped creme fraiche. A staple dessert served at Pizzeria Mozza, Osteria Mozza, and Chi Spacca.
Salame Pizza$22.00
Mozzarella, Passato, Fresno Chiles, and Salame. Our version of a Pepperoni.
Funghi Misti Pizza$23.00
Mixed Mushrooms, Fontina, Taleggio, and Thyme, finished with grated Parmesan.
Margherita Pizza$22.00
Mozzarella , Passato, Topped with Fresh Basil.
Nancy's Chopped Salad$19.00
On a bed of Iceberg Lettuce and Radicchio, Salame, Provolone, Garbanzo Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion & Pepperoncinis. Oregano Sherry Vinaigrette served on the side.
Tricolore$17.00
Mixed Red Endive, Arugula, and Frisee greens come with Croutons, Grated Parmesan Reggiano, and Anchovy Vinigrette on the side. Our successful version of a Caesar.
Meatballs al Forno$14.00
Our prized dish comes in an order of three 2oz. meatballs & two slices of semolina toast with garlic herb butter.
Fennel Sausage Pizza$23.00
Fennel Sausage made in house, Panna (Cream base), Red Onion, & Scallions. This pizza is definitely one of our most popular.
Mista$14.00
A side salad of baby mixed greens served with a side of our lemon vinaigrette.
Bianca Pizza$22.00
Fontina, Mozzarella, Sottocenere, Fried Sage
Location

6610 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
